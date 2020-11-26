RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RSA Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RSA Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Investec lowered RSA Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RSA Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of RSNAY stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

