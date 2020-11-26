Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $52.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $60.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Ryder System by 231.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ryder System by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 35.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.