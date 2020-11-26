Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $66.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 117.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 39.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.9% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,475,000 after buying an additional 212,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

