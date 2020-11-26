Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €128.00 by Barclays

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Safran SA (SAF.PA) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €111.64 ($131.34).

Safran SA (SAF.PA) stock opened at €124.00 ($145.88) on Tuesday. Safran SA has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €93.59.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

