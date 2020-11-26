Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 75.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

