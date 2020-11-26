Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Director David Mandelstam Sells 4,422 Shares

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Director David Mandelstam sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$12,912.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,573,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,433,367.32.

CVE STC opened at C$2.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.48 million and a PE ratio of 44.46. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$35.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price target on Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

