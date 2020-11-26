Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Director David Mandelstam Sells 4,422 Shares

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Director David Mandelstam sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$12,912.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,573,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,433,367.32.
CVE STC opened at C$2.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.48 million and a PE ratio of 44.46. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.
Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$35.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
