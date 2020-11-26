Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) Receives GBX 690 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 690 ($9.01).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of LON:SNN opened at GBX 572.75 ($7.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 613.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 636.70. Sanne Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 760 ($9.93). The firm has a market cap of $911.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87.

In other Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) news, insider Yves Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

About Sanne Group plc (SNN.L)

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

