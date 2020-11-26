Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

NYSE SNY opened at $50.20 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.