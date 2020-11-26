Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €7.20 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.77 ($7.97).

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €6.58 ($7.74) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.19. Schaeffler AG has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

