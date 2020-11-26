Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Schroders has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

