Scotiabank Cuts Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to $29.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

RLLMF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Real Matters from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Real Matters from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Real Matters from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Real Matters from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Real Matters alerts:

OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $15.00 on Monday. Real Matters has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.