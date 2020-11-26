Scotiabank Raises National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$83.00

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$73.44.

Get National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) alerts:

NA opened at C$73.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.69. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$38.67 and a 1-year high of C$75.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. Analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 6.1899999 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.