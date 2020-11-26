Scott J. Branch Sells 25,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Scott J. Branch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNEX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.

