Scott J. Branch Sells 25,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Scott J. Branch sold 25,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $578,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $2,743,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $5,978,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

SNEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.