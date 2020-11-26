SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) (SEIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SEIT opened at GBX 108.15 ($1.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.41 million and a P/E ratio of 20.70. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.98.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Knowles purchased 10,000 shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,848.97).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.