SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) (SEIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Nov 26th, 2020

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SEIT opened at GBX 108.15 ($1.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.41 million and a P/E ratio of 20.70. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.98.

In related news, insider Christopher Knowles purchased 10,000 shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,848.97).

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Dividend History for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT)

