SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 131,271 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $202.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.56. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

