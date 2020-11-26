SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,520 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

