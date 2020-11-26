SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $346,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,951 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,252.0% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.08. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABB. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

