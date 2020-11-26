SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $397,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,989,175.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.