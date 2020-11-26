SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,897 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 33.3% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

NYSE BBY opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.20.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,870 shares of company stock worth $80,394,411. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.