SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 91.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 62,118 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 22.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $261,000.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:RA opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.