SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,562,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,726,000 after buying an additional 654,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,224,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,145,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after buying an additional 1,361,960 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,393,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,347,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

MU stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

