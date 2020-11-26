SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 202,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,214,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 468,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 559.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,419 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

IIPR opened at $156.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.39. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $610,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,375.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.