Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Sells $2,605,500.00 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director David W. Gryska sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $2,605,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David W. Gryska also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.60, for a total value of $812,700.00.

Seagen stock opened at $165.45 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $213.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth $235,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Seagen by 255.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Seagen by 185.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 35.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 31,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.12.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

