Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CEO Sells $942,150.00 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ST opened at $50.31 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,351,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 282,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,912.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 492,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 468,073 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,851,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,855,000 after buying an additional 859,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 669,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after buying an additional 50,729 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.