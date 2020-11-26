Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CEO Sells $942,150.00 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE ST opened at $50.31 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.
