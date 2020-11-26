ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $620.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $527.56.

NOW opened at $519.22 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $537.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.09, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $509.90 and a 200-day moving average of $447.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $417,973.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,532 shares of company stock valued at $31,658,939. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

