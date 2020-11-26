Severfield plc (SFR.L) (SFR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 on January 8th

Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SFR opened at GBX 66.66 ($0.87) on Thursday. Severfield plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The stock has a market cap of $174.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.01.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

