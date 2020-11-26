Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) Plans Dividend of GBX 40.63

Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 40.63 ($0.53) per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,468 ($32.24) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,488.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,451.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04. Severn Trent Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,994.50 ($26.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,716 ($35.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.26.

In other Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,377 ($31.06) per share, with a total value of £2,377 ($3,105.57).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

