SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) CTO Sells $836,000.00 in Stock

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. SharpSpring, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SharpSpring by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SharpSpring by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of SharpSpring by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHSP shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SharpSpring has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

