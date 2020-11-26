SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Roth Capital currently has $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SharpSpring currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of SHSP opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $175.49 million, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.52.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,362 shares in the company, valued at $942,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 26.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 15.4% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SharpSpring during the second quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in SharpSpring during the third quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

