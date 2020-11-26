Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.33.

SPG stock opened at $87.19 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $151.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 98.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 149.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $250,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

