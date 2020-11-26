Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 14,089 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 50.0% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Analog Devices by 21.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 45,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,281 shares of company stock valued at $12,271,587. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.02. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

