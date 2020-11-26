Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sells 75,000 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,876.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Stewart Butterfield sold 50,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,501,500.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Stewart Butterfield sold 110,745 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $3,038,842.80.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 25,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $842,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.17 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WORK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,388,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 77.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

