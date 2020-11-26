Slack Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 278,018 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,048% compared to the typical volume of 24,221 call options.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. Slack Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -70.17 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $199,805.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 180,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,091.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,876.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427,316 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,276. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WORK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.