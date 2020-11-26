Smith Barney Citigroup Raises IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $22.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist began coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.94 million and a PE ratio of 23.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.31. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. As a group, research analysts expect that IBEX will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IBEX in the third quarter valued at $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,519,000.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

