Smith Barney Citigroup Raises IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $22.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist began coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.63.
Shares of IBEX stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.94 million and a PE ratio of 23.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.31. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $20.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IBEX in the third quarter valued at $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,519,000.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
