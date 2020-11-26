So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

So-Young International stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 172.15 and a beta of 0.25.

SY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. So-Young International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.87.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

