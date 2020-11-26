Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Michelangelo Volpi Sells 143,387 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 143,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $3,074,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 23rd, Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $4,529,314.40.

Sonos stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SONO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonos by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 120,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

