Spendcoin (SPND) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.91 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $9.19 million and $4.91 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00163513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.01008810 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00267997 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00446211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00174680 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,093,796 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

