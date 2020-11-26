StableUSD (USDS) 1-Day Volume Tops $93.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00027739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00164453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.71 or 0.01012217 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00269538 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00447936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00175563 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,602 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.