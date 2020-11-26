Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STMP. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Stamps.com stock opened at $181.27 on Tuesday. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Carberry sold 121,006 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $29,765,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,667.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,889,393.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,677 shares of company stock valued at $53,394,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,792,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Stamps.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.