StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. StealthGas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 2.60%.

NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.87. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GASS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

