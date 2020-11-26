Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Stepan has raised its dividend by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stepan to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of SCL opened at $118.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stepan has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $129.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $107.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stepan news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $1,474,211.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $322,445.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,466 shares of company stock worth $3,017,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

