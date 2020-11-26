Stephen X. Graham Sells 6,250 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $1,477,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $270.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,252.29 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $277.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BWS Financial upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

