Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sensata Technologies Call Options (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 891 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,138% compared to the average volume of 72 call options.

In related news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,775 shares of company stock worth $6,486,296 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,500 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,032,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,949,000 after buying an additional 52,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,626,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,437,000 after buying an additional 205,362 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,662,000 after buying an additional 202,412 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,304,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,801,000 after buying an additional 367,967 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.