Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 71,610 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 799% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,969 put options.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Fisker, Inc desigs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

