STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,480,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,876,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.23% of STORE Capital worth $232,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in STORE Capital by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 106,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.96. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

