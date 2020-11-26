Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40,886 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Stryker worth $51,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Stryker by 8.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 638.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3,152.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Stryker by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,267 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.23.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $233.72 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $242.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.02. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

