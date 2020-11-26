Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.29.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.04. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.