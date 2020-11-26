Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RUN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.07.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $67.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6,790.21 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,681,349 shares of company stock worth $555,477,448. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,441,000 after acquiring an additional 998,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,414,000 after purchasing an additional 245,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after purchasing an additional 932,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunrun by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after buying an additional 430,791 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sunrun by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,083,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after buying an additional 76,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.