SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $161.22

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $161.22 and last traded at $160.96, with a volume of 6319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.72.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.67.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $835,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,802.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $565,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,450.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,776. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 6,977.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 264.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $1,377,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 44.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

